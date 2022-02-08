Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 4,296 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 8.5% in the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,703,000 after buying an additional 230,999 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vimeo by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vimeo by 325.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,386,000 after buying an additional 2,458,633 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vimeo by 50.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 39,915 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,095,000 after acquiring an additional 44,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

