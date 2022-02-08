Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 2,213 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of VO opened at $234.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.10 and its 200-day moving average is $246.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

