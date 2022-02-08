The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 31,229 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.