Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 2,979.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,027 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2,526.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.14 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.91. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

