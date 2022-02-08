Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 256 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.82.

MXL stock opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -402.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

