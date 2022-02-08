22,270 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $34.03.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

