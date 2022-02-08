Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,848 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS stock opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

