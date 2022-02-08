Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

IIPR opened at $186.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.67. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.91 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

