Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,648 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

