Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 93.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,101,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1,973.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,855,659,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,769.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,483.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 271.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,344.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,342.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,051.64 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.