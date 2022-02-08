Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $24.10 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $24,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

