Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 165,700 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $24,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 672.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 42.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 57.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 131,483 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 570.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,175,000 after purchasing an additional 308,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

