Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $24.92 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 514,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,918,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

NYSE CUBE opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.