Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $24.92 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 514,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,918,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CUBE opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
