Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 98,300 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1,104.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $25,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Saia by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Saia by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,244,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,725,000 after buying an additional 21,684 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA opened at $277.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.02 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.87 and a 200 day moving average of $281.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.27.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

