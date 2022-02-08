Analysts Set Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Price Target at $51.33

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

AVNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $28.63 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $320.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.92.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $184,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Aviat Networks by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,744,000 after buying an additional 49,662 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth $611,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

