Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.23). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $122.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 234,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 366,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 303,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

