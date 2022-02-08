Analysts Set Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) PT at $12.50

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLL shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $123,561.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,838 shares of company stock worth $157,999 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 150.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.45 million, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

