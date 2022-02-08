Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 8,523 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,523 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Zuora were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Zuora by 3.0% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 63.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 17.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zuora alerts:

NYSE ZUO opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. increased their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $78,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $260,587.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.