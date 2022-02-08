OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,627 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $674,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period.

IBMN stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

