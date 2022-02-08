OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,724 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

BATS FJAN opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.