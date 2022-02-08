FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Position Reduced by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) by 65.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,164 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFEB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 299,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 245,939 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,651,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 122,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59.

