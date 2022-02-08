OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $381,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,430 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $99.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

