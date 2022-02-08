Gabelli Funds LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $916,455,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after acquiring an additional 938,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,167,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.47.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $121.16 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

