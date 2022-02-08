Morgan Stanley Trims Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Target Price to $43.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $36.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 39.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,756,000 after buying an additional 1,164,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,037,000 after buying an additional 496,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after buying an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 0.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,827,000 after buying an additional 117,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avantor by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,494 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

