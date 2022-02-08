OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in None (NYSEARCA:FATT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in None (NYSEARCA:FATT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of None at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA FATT opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. None has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $25.21.

Get None alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for None (NYSEARCA:FATT).

Receive News & Ratings for None Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for None and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.