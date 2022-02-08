PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in PlayAGS by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

AGS opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.15. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

