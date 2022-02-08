OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 1,366.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 496.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 54.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KJAN opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

