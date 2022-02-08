Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,312 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.16 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $80.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.47.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

