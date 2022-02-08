The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,336 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after acquiring an additional 852,840 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after buying an additional 267,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after buying an additional 235,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FRT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $122.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $90.16 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.