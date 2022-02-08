Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 18.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 43,260 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.2% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 371,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

