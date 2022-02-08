Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 12,032 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -360.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

