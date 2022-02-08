OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $446,000 Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 511,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,204,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $571,000.

BATS:IAGG opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $53.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09.

