Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 240.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80.

