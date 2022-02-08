Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 272 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 362,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 535,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,624,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $205.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.94. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.92) to GBX 3,200 ($43.27) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

