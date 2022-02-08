Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $232,000 Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 402.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,980,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 152,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 30,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.03. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

