Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 5,187 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 86.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 10,245.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 37.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 28.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMTL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of CMTL opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

