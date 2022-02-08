South32 (LON:S32) Reaches New 1-Year High at $228.00

South32 Limited (LON:S32) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 228 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 226.50 ($3.06), with a volume of 632456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.97).

S32 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.04) target price on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.97) target price on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.37) target price on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 210.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 187.50. The company has a market capitalization of £10.56 billion and a PE ratio of -73.33.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

