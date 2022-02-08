DA Davidson Weighs in on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $439.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $314.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.37 and a 200-day moving average of $332.87. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $274.41 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,108,774 shares of company stock valued at $720,419,134 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

