Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.89). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

NYSE:STNG opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $852.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.82. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 56,421 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 509,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 121,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

