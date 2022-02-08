Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.