Jump Financial LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.72. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

In related news, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 5,840 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $166,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,561 in the last ninety days.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

