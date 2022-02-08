Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,119 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $337.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Information Services Group news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

