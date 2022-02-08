Jump Financial LLC Cuts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,261 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 260,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,988,000 after acquiring an additional 309,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,738,000 after acquiring an additional 186,873 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,247,000 after acquiring an additional 250,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

