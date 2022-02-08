Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 424 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $55,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in WD-40 by 7.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WD-40 by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $217.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.06. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

