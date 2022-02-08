Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 31,200 Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HARP. State Street Corp increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,701 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,102,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 618,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 488,610 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HARP stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $24.20.
HARP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.03.
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
