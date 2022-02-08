Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 31,200 Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HARP. State Street Corp increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,701 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,102,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 618,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 488,610 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

HARP stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HARP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.03.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HARP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP).

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.