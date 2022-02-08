Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 12,552 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 679,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $58,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Autoliv by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Autoliv by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Autoliv by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.21.

NYSE:ALV opened at $101.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.51%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

