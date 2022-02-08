13,231 Shares in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,053,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,622,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In related news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $477,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.