Jump Financial LLC Invests $274,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,648 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Amundi bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $120,971,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 522,454 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after acquiring an additional 512,040 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,568,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $254,992,000 after acquiring an additional 301,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,883,000 after acquiring an additional 295,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $226.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.81 and a 200 day moving average of $177.27. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $127.13 and a 12-month high of $232.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

