Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Morningstar by 48.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Morningstar by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,919,805.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.22, for a total value of $313,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,464 shares of company stock valued at $60,615,989. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.