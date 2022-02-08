Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $15,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,216,000 after buying an additional 504,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after buying an additional 64,105 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,803,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,940,000 after buying an additional 51,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,880,000 after buying an additional 41,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,936,000 after buying an additional 71,401 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:HI opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

